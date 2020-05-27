Vicksburg woman sentenced to 30 years for husband’s death

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of her husband.
Becky Gail Harris will have 25 years to serve and five years suspended.
Harris entered a guilty plea on one count of second degree murder May 5 for the shooting death of her husband, Alfred “Stan” Harris.
In September 2016, Vicksburg police responded to a shooting on Smedes Street. As officers arrived on scene where Becky Gail Harris flagged police down and reported a shooting happened inside her house.
Officers found the woman’s husband dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Mrs. Harris was arrested after an investigation and an autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.