Tracey Hatten, 47

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tracey Hatten, a 47-year-old black male, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a shooting outside his home in south Jackson, according to police.
Information released on the Jackson Police Department Twitter account indicates the shooting happened five days earlier in the 2900 block of Greenview Drive.
Family members say a neighbor shot Hatten; police said the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument, but did not elaborate further.
The neighbor, later identified as 19-year-old Demarcus Guyton, has been arrested and charged with murder.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.