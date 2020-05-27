Shareece Campbell, 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shareece Campbell, a 30-year-old woman, died Friday, May 15, 2020, after a shooting in west Jackson, according to police.
A tweet from the Jackson Police Department indicates it happened at approximately 1 a.m in the 300 block of Greenwood Lane.
Police say Campbell had been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Three days later, officers arrested Luis Caballero, 35, and charged the man with murder.
Investigators believe the incident was related to a domestic incident.
