Seminary High School student killed in crash days before graduation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Seminary community is mourning the loss of a high school student killed in a crash just days before graduation.
Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila said Logan Thomas Shows, 18, died at the scene of the crash on Cascio Taormina Road in the Sanford community.
Shows was set to graduate from Seminary High School on June 4.
DaQuila said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the Cadillac DeVille Shows was riding in left the roadway and hit a tree.
The Cadillac was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Alex Dale Taormina, left the scene on foot before deputies arrived.
Taormina is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Anyone with information on Taormina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. Perkins said Taormina could be in the Moselle area of Jones County.
WDAM spoke with some friends of the Shows family who drove by to look over the scene Wednesday afternoon. They said the loss is a sad situation for Shows’ family members and classmates.
