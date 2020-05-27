School board ‘disappointed’ with board member after slur used during meeting

School board ‘disappointed’ with board member after slur used during meeting
Lawrence County School District (Mississippi) (Source: Lawrence County School District)
By Jacob Gallant | May 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 5:56 PM

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Lawrence County School Board member was captured on video using a slur to refer to students.

The board meeting was streamed live on YouTube.

When asked about corporal punishment, Dr. Mark Herbert replies:

"Evidently, we didn’t ask if we could beat r----d… no, disability students.”

After the word is used, there’s laughter among those in the meeting.

Lawrence County School Board President Wesley Bridges responded with this statement issued to the Daily Leader:

The Lawrence County School Board is extremely disappointed by the offensive and derogatory term used by an individual board member during our monthly School Board meeting that was held Tuesday May 19, 2020. This behavior is not representative of the passionate Administrators, Certified Staff, other employees, Parents/Citizens or the School Board of LCSD. As the spokesman for this board, I apologize to everyone, who viewed, read, heard about, or was otherwise negatively impacted by the hurtful comment.
Wesley Bridges

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.