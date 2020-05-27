School board ‘disappointed’ with board member after slur used during meeting

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Lawrence County School Board member was captured on video using a slur to refer to students.
The board meeting was streamed live on YouTube.
When asked about corporal punishment, Dr. Mark Herbert replies:
"Evidently, we didn’t ask if we could beat r----d… no, disability students.”
After the word is used, there’s laughter among those in the meeting.
Lawrence County School Board President Wesley Bridges responded with this statement issued to the Daily Leader:
