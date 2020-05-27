Robert Earl Brown, 37

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Earl Brown, a 37-year-old man, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a shooting during a gathering at someone’s home, police said.
Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened just after midnight at a home in the 2300 block of Oakhurst Drive after an argument between at least two people.
Sam Brown said the suspect, Kaswello Williams, shot four people before getting shot himself.
Robert Earl Brown was transported by private vehicle to an undisclosed hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The three others who were shot -- Tranelius Brown, Azande Collier and Jerrick Gowans -- all are believed to have non life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.