Quindarius Gibson, 21
By C.J. LeMaster | May 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 10:37 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quindarius Gibson, a 21-year-old black male, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Jackson, according to police.

Information released on the Jackson Police Department’s Twitter account indicate the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. at the Rebel Woods Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive.

Bystanders tell 3 On Your Side it took place during a dice game.

JPD said on social media that the shooter fatally wounded Gibson and injured another man, transported with non life-threatening injuries.

A few days later, police arrested 33-year-old Joe Willis and charged him with murder and aggravated assault in the case.

