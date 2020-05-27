Quindarius Gibson, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quindarius Gibson, a 21-year-old black male, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Jackson, according to police.
Information released on the Jackson Police Department’s Twitter account indicate the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. at the Rebel Woods Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive.
Bystanders tell 3 On Your Side it took place during a dice game.
JPD said on social media that the shooter fatally wounded Gibson and injured another man, transported with non life-threatening injuries.
A few days later, police arrested 33-year-old Joe Willis and charged him with murder and aggravated assault in the case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.