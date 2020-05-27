'Prepared to Care’ campaign urges patients to return to clinics and hospitals

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Hospital Association and the Mississippi State Medical Association are urging patients to return to clinics and hospitals for medical treatment.
The "Prepared to Care" campaign is underway to get out the message that now is the time to see your doctor if you've postponed care because of the pandemic.
“Volumes are probably down one half to three quarters,” said Dr. Jennifer Bryan. “We’re inching our way back”.
The Flowood physician is board chair of the Mississippi State Medical Association.
Her family medicine practice has seen a dramatic drop in patient visits since the onset of COVID-19.
There has been a steep decline in outpatient visits to clinics and hospitals throughout the state.
Physicians say things are turning around and there is no longer the need to delay treatments, especially for patients with chronic illnesses or emergencies and child wellness vaccinations.
“Now we are at a better place where we can welcome people back and are prepared to care,” said Dr. Bryan. “But also telemedicine is gonna be a great tool there in when people are still sheltering at home. They can safely access their physician in multiple avenues”.
Just last week University of Mississippi Medical Center announced budget shortfalls resulting in salary cuts and layoffs.
Reductions in patient visits are affecting many hospitals and clinics.
"There's been a significant financial impact and medicine is big business for the State of Mississippi. Hundreds of millions of dollars of business; however, safety and flattening that curve were very important," added Bryan.
The Mississippi Hospital Association and the Mississippi State Medical Association report precautions are in place and medical environments are safe for patients to resume regular care.
