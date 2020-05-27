JPD arrests four men involved in several different crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested four men involved in several different crimes.
Jackson police arrested 26-year-old Trovonta Terrell Gross as a suspect of a shooting incident that happened on May 21.
He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police say that the incident happened when shots were fired into a vehicle on I-20 following an altercation between Gross and another male.
Jackson police arrested 33-year-old Cordarrl Jackson as a suspect of a drive-by shooting that happened on May 24.
He is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and shooting into a house.
Police say the incident happened on the 900 block of Stuart St.
A victim was injured in the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Jackson police also arrested 28-year-old Shadane Bedford and 34-year-old Gavin Wilson as suspects of an armed robbery.
The two men are charged with armed robbery of an individual.
Police say the incident happened on May 25 in the 300 block of Cummins St.
They fled the scene but were later apprehended on I-20 East by Jackson police with the assistance of Brandon police.
