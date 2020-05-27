Flowood PD investigating death of 10 month old girl

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Police Department is investigating the death of 10 month old baby girl
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening officers received a call from Mississippi Blood Services in reference to the child who was not breathing.
When officers arrived CPR was being performed on the child. Flowood Fire Department and Pafford EMS later arrived on scene and took over life saving measures.
The infant was taken to Merit Health River Oaks where she was pronounced dead.
Flowood Police are investigating the circumstances of her death, no charges have been filed.
An autopsy will be performed at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.