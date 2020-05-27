First Alert Forecast: shower, storms continue Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger over the state, along with storm chances through the day. The lumbering upper low will keep a deep plume of moisture moving in off the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day. Expect variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Our upper disturbance will continue its slow trek eastward through the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures making another run for the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue to pivot around the upper low at times, keeping rain chances elevated. Lows will fall back into the 60s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Daily opportunities of showers and storms will remain in the forecast, though coverage may drop off through late week and into the weekend. Highs will stay in the middle 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. High pressure moves in early next week, ushering in lower rain chances and warmer highs - nearing 90 by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
