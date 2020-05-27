COVID-19 pandemic may lead to changes in the French Quarter

“These aren’t totally new ideas but definitely have a new spin and understanding when evaluating with the pandemic that is happening now,” said Mulla McGovern."Definitely, for food and beverage it would be a clear pro because you can seat people and on a beautiful evening who doesn’t want to sit outdoors. So, there is that. But, with that being said, there are many different kinds of businesses in the French Quarter which we need to keep in mind, retail for instance, their deliveries don’t come until the afternoon."