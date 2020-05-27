Brian Houser, 51

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brian Houser, a 51-year-old man, died Friday, May 22, 2020, after attempting to drive to a south Jackson hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said Houser crashed into a utility pole at approximately 8:30 p.m. in front of Merit Health Hospital.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Houser died from those gunshot wounds, not the crash.
Investigators were not able to determine where the actual shooting took place.
Police have not made any arrests or identified a motive in this case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.