Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers will wind down tonight as a disturbance moves through our area. Fog will develop overnight. Daylight should bring more showers and storms again to our area Wednesday, some with locally heavy rain, but the main threat for rough weather and the worst weather will be located farther east from our area as you travel. Lows tonight will be near 70 and highs tomorrow in the 80s in between the showers. A stray shower or two is possible Thursday and Friday, before a cool front sweeps into our area . This front will result in cooler and less humid weather for this weekend. While we will have sunny skies, highs will reach the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Average high this time of year is 86 and the average low is 64. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 8pm. Calm wind tonight and southwest at 5mph Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the system off the Florida coast. There is a 30% chance for development over the coming days into a tropical system.