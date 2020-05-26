Social Security could become insolvent years earlier than expected due to pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Around 64 million people collect Social Security payments in the United States, but the program is headed toward insolvency.
Before the pandemic, some reports suggested Social Security could be insolvent within 15 years. Now that date has been pushed forward.
Workers pay in, retirees pay out: that’s basically how Social Security Works. The problem is, right now more people are retiring and taking money out than there are workers paying in.
Basically, the ratio is off, and it has been for years.
The pandemic has thrown another wrench into the system. Reports now suggest the fund could become insolvent at least five years sooner than expected.
Layoffs are the culprit. With no jobs, there’s no FICA tax being taken from paychecks. FICA is the tax specifically intended for Social Security.
It gets worse: Many older adults will use the pandemic as an occasion to return, meaning they’ll be looking to claim Social Security earlier than they originally had been, and the already-troubled fund will drain that much aster.
The Social Security program was established by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935. It’s been four decades since lawmakers shored up the program.
It has long been known that Congress needs to do something about this. One option is recipients would only receive a portion of what is really due.
Another, considered more of a long shot, is lawmakers will fix the program and recipients will get it all.
Either way, without actionthe program could be insolvent by as soon as 2030.
