Non-tax filers: how to receive your stimulus check

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The IRS wants to reach everyone with a $1,200 stimulus check. This includes those that may not have filed taxes in 2018 or 2019.
The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance on how non-filers can receive their Economic Impact Payment if they have not filed taxes in recent years. The process may be completed using this online tool for those with internet access.
According to our news partners at The News Courier, those without internet access may contact Betty Ruth, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, for additional assistance. Call 256-232-7207 after June 1 to schedule an appointment.
U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens who:
- Have a valid Social Security number,
- Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and
- Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.
Use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool if:
- You are not required to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason including:
- Your income is less than $12,200
- You’re married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400
- You have no income
We’ve provided English and Spanish options for you to enter your information. Clicking either button below will take you from the IRS site to one of our Free File Alliance partners. The sites are safe and secure.
- Full name, current mailing address and an email address
- Date of birth and valid Social Security number
- Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one
- Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one
- Taxpayers who previously have been issued an Identity Protection PIN but lost it, must use the Get an IP PIN tool to retrieve their numbers
- Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one
- For each qualifying child during 2019: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse
Follow these steps in order to provide your information:
- Create an account by providing your email address and phone number; and establishing a user ID and password.
- You will be directed to a screen where you will input your filing status (Single or Married filing jointly) and personal information.
- Note: Make sure you have a valid Social Security number for you (and your spouse if you were married at the end of 2019) unless you are filing “Married Filing Jointly” with a 2019 member of the military. Make sure you have a valid Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number for each dependent you want to claim for the Economic Impact Payment.
- Check the “box” if someone can claim you as a dependent or your spouse as a dependent.
- Complete your bank information (otherwise we will send you a check).
- You will be directed to another screen where you will enter personal information to verify yourself. Simply follow the instructions. You will need your driver’s license (or state-issued ID) information. If you don’t have one, leave it blank.
You will receive an e-mail from Customer Service at Free File Fillable Forms, a trusted IRS partner, that either acknowledges you have successfully submitted your information, or that tells you there is a problem and how to correct it. Free File Fillable forms will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment.
The IRS has already scheduled payments to taxpayers based on Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs (C&P) benefit payments will be scheduled shortly for payment in mid-May. However, the window has closed to use this tool for these recipients who have a child and don’t normally file a tax return. These recipients who do not receive a payment that includes up to $500 for any qualifying children can file a tax return next year to determine their payment based on 2020 and claim any additional amount they weren’t paid this year.
