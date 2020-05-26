Mobile coronavirus testing coming to Kemper, Panola, and Pike Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of Kemper, Panola and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
The newest testing sites for Monday, June 1:
- Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb
- Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis
The newest testing site for Tuesday, June 2:
- Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb
