Miss. lawmakers seek to navigate economy dented by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus outbreak put a big dent in the economy.
Tuesday, state lawmakers will see what kind of financial shape Mississippi is in.
The virus forced the world to make adjustments, with businesses shutting down and some companies permanently closing.
The state economist and department of revenue commissioner will speak with lawmakers to tell them where things stand before they come up with a new budget.
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said before the outbreak that the state’s revenue was ahead $200 million. They are expecting that to be down and have a deficit this year.
The state was given a little more than a billion dollars in federal money because of the virus.
They stay they have three priorities: Education, healthcare and safety.
