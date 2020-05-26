Memorial Day weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend for gun violence since 2015.
The 10 deaths are a jarring reminder that even a coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home orders cannot halt shootings in the city.
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown on Tuesday called the violence “nothing short of alarming.”
Thirty-nine other people were wounded by gunfire. The figures include shootings that occured from Friday afternoon to early Tuesday morning of the holiday weekend.
According to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, it was more homicides than the city had for the same weekend of the last four years.
