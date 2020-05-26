Hinds County buildings reopen, employees back to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County employees are back to work Tuesday.
All county buildings are back open, with new rules in place to follow.
The more than 800 employees will be required to wear masks upon returning.
There is also a special employee entrance. there will be health and wellness checks for employees as they enter the door, including temperature checks.
The public will also be required to wear a mask or face covering when entering any Hinds County building.
Inmates at all county jails have also been given masks.
Supervisors say FEMA and MEMA have donated more than 155,000 masks to be given to all county residents
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.