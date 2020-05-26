Gov. Northam announces statewide mask mandate to begin Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced a statewide mask mandate during his press conference Tuesday afternoon that will begin Friday.
The mandate will require anyone in an indoor public space to wear a face mask.
"Everything we do affects someone else. I'm asking us all to remember the golden rule: that we should treat each other the way that we want people to treat us," said Northam.
Northam said face coverings will be required inside public buildings and businesses.
The exceptions include while eating or drinking, exercising, children under the age of 10, and if you have trouble breathing or other health conditions.
"It's very important and it's about protecting each other. I wear a mask to protect you. You wear a mask to protect me," said Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner.
The state's labor department is working on how the rules would apply to offices and other businesses where employees aren't often interacting with the public.
Enforcement comes down to business owners whose permit or license to operate could be on the line.
"The criminal code is not the place you want this enforced. There are tremendous equity issues with enforcing this that we're cognitive of and there are very practical issues of our police and sheriffs having to enforce this. So we've taken that off the table," said Clark Mercer, Northam's Chief of Staff.
The governor also had to address the fallout over his failure to wear a mask on the Virginia Beach oceanfront this weekend.
The governor took ownership of the mistake saying he left his mask in the car before meeting with public officials and taking pictures with the public.
He's also not been tested for coronavirus.
"I was unprepared when I encountered the public and the next time I'm out in the public I will be better prepared. And again I take that as my responsibility," said Northam.
Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, House Republican Caucus Chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and House Republican Whip Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake issued the following statement:
"We are deeply concerned about Governor Northam's actions today. It is unconscionable to require businesses to enforce a government mandate under threat of sanction from government agencies. This puts yet another burden on businesses already reeling from months of being shut down or severely limited.
“Throughout this episode, the Governor has acted inconsistently. Through his own actions the Governor has squandered his capital as a physician whose advice people would be willing to follow. Virginians would be much more likely to follow the suggestions of a leader who instills confidence and leads with consistency.”
REWATCH Northam’s face mask mandate announcement here:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.