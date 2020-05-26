First Alert Forecast: rain coverage increases through mid-week

TUESDAY: A continued southerly breeze will pull Gulf moisture into the region – that, coupled with an upper low hanging off to the west of the region will help to spark scattered to numerous showers and storms by late morning and through the afternoon hours. Localized flooding in poor drainage areas can’t be ruled out under slow moving downpours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Most storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the 60s to near 70.