First Alert Forecast: rain coverage increases through mid-week

TUESDAY: A continued southerly breeze will pull Gulf moisture into the region – that, coupled with an upper low hanging off to the west of the region will help to spark scattered to numerous showers and storms by late morning and through the afternoon hours. Localized flooding in poor drainage areas can’t be ruled out under slow moving downpours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Most storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the 60s to near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger over the state, along with storm chances through the day. The lumbering upper low will keep a deep plume of moisture moving in off the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day. Expect variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper disturbance to west of Mississippi will sluggishly move farther north and east through the rest of the remainder of the week. Daily opportunities of showers and storms will remain in the forecast, though coverage may drop off through late week and into the weekend. Highs will stay in the middle 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. High pressure moves in early next week, ushering in lower rain chances and warmer highs - nearing 90 by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
