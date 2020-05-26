3 arrested after baby tests positive for meth

L-R Anitri Dawn Milstead, Joshua Taylor Cook, and Madison Faith Aull have been arrested after a 3-month-old child tested positive for meth. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | May 26, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 5:21 PM

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three family members have been arrested and charged after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests followed a May 1 incident in which the Department of Human Resources, or DHR, took the 3-month-old child into protective custody.

The sheriff’s office arrested the child’s mother and father, Madison Faith Aull and Joshua Taylor Cook, as well as a grandmother, Anitri Dawn Milstead, at the same home in the 2700 block of County Road 59 in Deatsville.

All three are charged with one count each of chemical endangerment of a child.

Bond is set at $30,000 for each suspect.

