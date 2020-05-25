13 year old shot in leg at gathering in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13 year old girl was injured overnight in a shooting in Warren County.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said that the department learned of the shooting at 12:30 a.m. when the teen was brought to River Region Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Pace said there was a gathering of teens and young adults in the 300 block of Grey Creek Drive, where the shooting occurred.
He said investigators have recovered a hand gun and they are trying to determine if it was used in the shooting.
Several persons have been interviewed, but at this time there have been no arrests, Sheriff Pace said.
He said it has not been determined if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.