Some restaurants offer dine-in service, others play it safe after restrictions lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ever since Governor Tate Reeves gave restaurants the green light to welcome back customers, many have jumped to the opportunity!
But many restaurants are still choosing to wait things out and keep take-out a top priority.
It’s been a few weeks since Governor Tate Reeves gave the okay for business owners to offer dine-in services.
“The first few days people were trickling in. The drive thru is still packed, each day that goes by people are coming back. They really are."
Grant’s Kitchen in Flowood is one of many restaurants across Mississippi making adjustments to create a safe atmosphere for all.
General Manager Doug Rutland says they made the decision to welcome back customers because they are taking those extra safety precautions.
“Everyone is wearing a mask, social distancing behind the line the best we can. Take gloves off, throw them away wash hands and start over. Or while we are busting tables, wiping down doors or whatever.”
But some restaurants like Wing Stop in Flowood made the decision to hold off on dine-in services so they can further ensure their staff and customers’ safety.
“There have been a lot of posts about businesses opening up and withing the first week customers get sick or the staff gets sick. We just want to make sure everything will be in the clear to keep our people safe and the people who eat here safe.”
Even incorporating a unique way to take care of orders by installing an intercom system outside so customers can hear when their food is ready!
“We thought why don’t we find a way instead of a curbside option, find a way for them to hear from outside. It has actually been pretty efficient! The moment they come in they grab it and leave.”
Both managers agree it’s their employee and customer’s safety that is their top priority.
“We are trying to make everyone happy as a whole. So employees feel safe coming to work and customers can order Wing Stop,” said General manager of Wing Stop in Flowood, Drew New.
“It is important to build back trust, that’s what it has always been about in the restaurant business,” said Rutland.
