Silver Alert issued for 83 year old from Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for an 83 year old woman from Jackson, MS.
Frances Pittman was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 6000 block of Abraham Lincoln Drive.
She stands at 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has grey hair, brown eyes and a distinct scar on the right side of her neck.
Pittman is believed to be in a tan 2013 Honda CRV with Mississippi tag MEA8345.
Family members say that she has a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has seen her please call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
