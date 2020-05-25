Reservoir police monitor Memorial Day celebrations

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people are spending this holiday on the water.
Boating is a popular recreational Memorial Day activity, and this year the Coronavirus did not stop many people from enjoying themselves.
Sandbars on the upper river are still closed. That’s one of the new restrictions officers are having to enforce as they go about their Memorial Day patrols.
Reservoir police Chief Trevell Dixon said, “Over in the cove we are still enforcing social distancing. We’re trying not to have an event like we had in previous weeks. We want to make sure everybody that’s out there is staying a safe distance between each other. Make sure they’re not crowded up in big numbers. Same for the sand bars. We’re making sure that they’re not all packed out on the sandbars."
People are being allowed to anchor just off the sandbars and enjoy the water.
The new Covid-19 rules didn’t seem to stop people from enjoying themselves. Boat counts on the water seemed to be up a bit from last year.
“We are still looking for the life jackets, safety equipment making sure everybody’s got their boat or registration cards that are born after July 1 of 1980. Making sure everybody is doing everything they normally would do during the holiday weekend, but we are wanting to make sure that we focus more on the social distancing aspect of it because it’s so very very serious,“said Chief Dixon.
The safety of boaters and now their health now at the forefront as many spend the holiday weekend on the water.
On shore activities are also limited this year due to the virus.
Trace park, Lakeshore Park, and Pelahatchie park are still closed which are popular picnic spots.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.