Monday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers tonight will linger until after sunset. Patchy fog is possible overnight and in the morning, with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing during the days and evenings. Some torrential rain, small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning are likely, but the severe weather threat overall is low. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s as opposed to the upper 80s and lower 90s we’ve seen this holiday weekend, including today. Slightly drier air will arrive here later this week and it will be a little cooler as well. We won’t get rid of the chance for showers altogether, but we will see few showers during the days. An upper level low pressure system will trigger widespread showers over the next couple of days. A cool front will put an end to that trend later this week. Average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 64. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 7:59pm. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and the same Tuesday, but with higher gusts around thunderstorms.