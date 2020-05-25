Mississippians embrace ‘new normal’ on Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day weekend usually means grilling out, time by the water, and social gatherings, but the Coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we celebrate holidays.
3 on your side took to the Reservoir today where Mississippians are embracing their new normal.
“We just like being out hear and enjoy seeing people w haven’t seen that in about two months,” said local Ricky Gibbs.
Mississippians are out and about taking full advantage of the weather this Memorial Day weekend.
“We decided to come out here and chill and just enjoy the afternoon,” said Marty Moore.
Otherwise known as the unofficial kickoff to the summer, this year looks a little different.
“It is kind of hard this year, but we are still trying to do something fun.”
Life before the Coronavirus outbreak, people didn’t think twice before throwing parties, and attending large social gatherings.
But now many are playing it safe, celebrating only with close friends and family this holiday weekend.
“It is different. It is going to be a different year and it’s different for everyone. I think it will be our new normal.”
And while you’re having fun hitting the water, Reservoir police are making sure you’re safe.
“Our sandbars are still closed. We are still enforcing half capacity. My guys are out there making sure everyone is abiding the governor’s executive order.”
Reservoir police Chief Trevell Dixon says so far, so good. Police are watching out for drinking and boating and making sure everyone is following strict safety measures out on the water.
“Everybody is doing what they are supposed to do. Social distancing, everybody is having fun and enjoying the day! Coming into this holiday I know it feels different but we still want you to have fun and be safe.”
For many people, this holiday weekend is much more then enjoying time by the pool. It’s about remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day Weekend.
“I think it means a lot to me because of all the people that have lost their lives for us. We need to celebrate that, but also the people who have died of the Coronavirus.”
“It is a great time of year, honoring everybody that gave their lives and sacrificed so we could do this.”
