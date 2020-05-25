Memorial Day ceremony held in City of Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest was on hand in Brandon Monday morning for a Memorial Day ceremony.
It took place on the monument lawn outside the old courthouse.
Many stood by in silence during the posting of the colors by the 113th Military Police Company, Mississippi Army National Guard.
Mayor Butch Lee was also there, addressing the veterans of various wars who came out for the program.
A wreath was placed in honor of the brave members of the military.
A large American flag hung over East Government Street as well on Memorial Day morning, with assistance from the Brandon and Pearl Fire Departments.
