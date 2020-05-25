Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim with metal object

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation Sunday night.
Matthew Cole Reid, 26, was arrested on Monday after police issued a warrant for second-degree murder the day prior. According to Biloxi Police, Reid allegedly assaulted the victim with a metal object in the 700 block of Moni Vista Drive.
The victim suffered from life-threatening injuries and was later was pronounced dead.
Police said the information collected through various interviews helped them to identify Reid as the suspect. He has since been taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, and Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $1 million.
