Lowe’s honors fallen service members with parking spot displays

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowe’s stores across the country honored fallen service members on Memorial Day with tributes in their parking spaces reserved for veterans.
“For Memorial Day Lowe’s is reserving a parking spot in honor of our fallen Military members," a sign on one store’s display said.
At the Wetumpka store, a variety of plants and flowers surrounded an American Flag.
Store Manager Meagan Titus said Lowe’s gave them some direction and a vision for the display, and the team at the Wetumpka store took it and ran with it.
“Lowe’s as a company, as well as Lowe’s here in Wetumpka, we honor our military every day. This is just an extra step that we can take on this particular day to show our appreciation,” Titus said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.