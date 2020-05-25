First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Memorial Day Monday

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: A quiet start to Memorial Day with mostly to partly sunny skies. Expect highs to heat up back to near 90 degrees by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will pull moisture northward through the day, bringing a better chance for afternoon and early evening storm for areas, mainly west, of I-55. Storms will tend to fade after sunset as lows drop into the 60s to lower 70s.
TUESDAY: A continued southerly breeze will pull Gulf moisture into the region – that, coupled with an upper low hanging off to the west of the region will help to spark scattered to numerous showers and storms by late morning and through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper disturbance to west will continue to plague the forecast through much of the week, keeping scattered to numerous storms in play each day amid highs in the 80s, lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A front will gradually shift east late in the week to help usher in a fresh air mass to clear out the board by the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
