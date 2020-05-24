Terry woman celebrates 108th birthday with a parade

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of sirens kicked off a birthday parade in Terry, Sunday.
Eula V. Polk turned 108 years old. She was born in 1912.
Her great niece, Mae Grant, made sure it was a memorable, grand occasion after reaching such a milestone.
“Always had a big celebration and with the pandemic that’s going on now, we had to come up with another way of how we can make a grand day for her as well,” said Grant.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, friends and family came up with the parade.
People drove by with handmade signs and cheers.
Polk was able to have a close view of the parade from a special birthday golf cart.
“It meant more than you know. It means a whole lot to see these folks you haven’t seen in years. If you don’t go to church , some of them you’ll never see. So it’s good to see them out from the church,” said Polk.
Grant said even at 108 years old, her great aunt is still sharp and witty.
“She’s low vision now but prior to that she was an avid reader. And she was cautious about what she watched so she received a lot of information and as a result of that, that has just become mainstay from this point,” said Grant.
Polk is also loved by many including Joseph O’Kendrick. He stood outside to watch the parade and honor her too.
“Just like I said, she’s just a mother for the neighborhood,” he said.
Although the pandemic changed plans this year, her family hopes to have a traditional party for Polk next year.
As for Mrs. Polk she doesn’t take her years on this earth for granted.
She believes it was God's will that has allowed her to live so long.
“Just try to live as along as you can do the best you can while God got you here," said Polk.
