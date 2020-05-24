Steamy; Scattered Storms

Summer like heat and humidity continues for Memorial Day... Most are starting out warm and muggy this morning with temperatures near 70 along with areas of fog, and a few spotty showers. The heat continues as we progress through the weekend as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s today, then backing down slightly for Memorial Day; and due to the humidity it will feel even hotter. Rain chances increase a bit for Memorial Day; while we’re not expecting a washout, a few strong storms aren’t out of the question, although the overall severe threat is low. Continue to have a safe holiday weekend!