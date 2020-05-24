Pearl couple celebrates 56 years of marriage with a special surprise

“We really wanted to do it because of all the trauma that they’ve been through,” Shewona said. “In 2018, my mother had a massive stroke, actually two of them. [We wanted] to lift my father’s spirits because he’s been such a trooper through all of this. To make his 56th-year special, the Lord just placed it on my heart to have an idea to put signs in the yard and to have the family to drive by since we are dealing with COVID-19.”