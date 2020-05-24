Pearl couple celebrates 56 years of marriage with a special surprise

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben and Eva Mangum of Pearl celebrated 56 years of marriage on Saturday afternoon.
The couple was surprised by their daughters, Benetra Mangum-Johnson and Shewona Taylor, with signs and balloons in their yard celebrating their special day.
Family members and friends drove by expressing their love by honking their horns and waving their hands.
Shewona stated that she and her sister wanted their parents to feel special on this anniversary as the couple has experienced difficult times in the past two years. Their mother has suffered two massive strokes in 2018.
“We really wanted to do it because of all the trauma that they’ve been through,” Shewona said. “In 2018, my mother had a massive stroke, actually two of them. [We wanted] to lift my father’s spirits because he’s been such a trooper through all of this. To make his 56th-year special, the Lord just placed it on my heart to have an idea to put signs in the yard and to have the family to drive by since we are dealing with COVID-19.”
Ben said that he greatly appreciates his daughters’ efforts in this heartfelt surprise.
“It’s just so wonderful what they did for me,” Ben said."It makes me feel real good. I mean they have been taking care of us, taking care of me and my wife. They moved back and they’ve been doing a good job."
