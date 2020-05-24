One killed, several injured in multiple shootings at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened at a home in the 2300 block of Oakhurst Drive.
Robert Earl Brown 37, was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.
Brown has died as a result of those injuries.
The suspect, Kaswello Williams was shot several times and was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Three other people have sustained non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
