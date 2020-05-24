Jackson firefighter arrested, charged with statutory rape and sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Byram Police Department arrested a Jackson firefighter on Saturday.
Audric R. Simmons, 32, was arrested and charged with statutory rape and sexual battery.
Jackson Fire Department Chief Willie G. Owens said that upon learning of his arrest, Simmons was immediately placed on administrative leave.
Owens said that Simmons will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.
We are awaiting a response from the Byram Police Department.
