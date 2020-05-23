WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine ranks 3rd nationwide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey Universities College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its commencement and high ranking among nursing schools nationwide Saturday.
“We were notified by U.S. News and World Report that we are actually top three in the nation among all medical schools for graduating students into primary care,” says Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Italo Subbarao.
Dr. Subbarao explains how the Coronavirus has prepared this graduating class for the road ahead.
“The Coronavirus has been a challenge, but it’s fascinating. This particular class of students we have that are graduating is a class that actually went through the tornado, the EF-4 tornado that took down this campus, so they have had many challenges, they’ve now recently had COVID-19. So I don’t think there is any medical students in the country that are more prepared and more resilient and ready to go into practice than this class of students,” said Subbarao.
107 students graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University, and 78 percent of the graduates are going into primary care residencies.
If you would like to view the commencement for the nurses graduating you can go to the WCUCOM Facebook page.
