Vicksburg police search for suspect in Friday night shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on Friday night.
According to VPD, police officers were dispatched at 7:50 pm to an Exxon gas station located at 1215 Mission 66.
On the scene, police say they found evidence that a shooting had occurred.
An unidentified victim was taken to Merit Health River Region by a privately owned vehicle before the officers arrived.
The victim is in stable condition and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police say the assailant fled in an older model white Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Suburban.
Xavier Taylor, 25, of Vicksburg is being sought for questioning concerning the incident.
Anyone who has information concerning the shooting is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.
