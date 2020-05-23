Missing Mississippi man found dead in Bessemer, Ala.

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man missing from Mississippi was found dead in Bessemer on Friday, according to Bessemer police.
Police say 45-year-old Michael Jones’ truck was found around 3:30 p.m. the 1700 block of Clarendon Avenue. A continued search led to the discovery of Jones’ body in an abandoned house in the 1800 block of Fairfax Avenue. He had been shot, according to police.
Detectives are in contact with Mississippi authorities and continue to investigate who is responsible for Jones’ death.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.