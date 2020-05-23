Meth, 522 oxycodone pills recovered in Vicksburg drug bust

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police have made an arrest in an ongoing narcotics investigation.
James Edward Jones, 45, was arrested and charged with one county of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Marijuana with intent, and one county of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Oxycodone.
Police officers found two pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, and 522 oxycodone pills, as well as $880 in cash while serving a search warrant to a home on Bayou Blvd.
Jones was out on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will be held without bond until his court appearance.
