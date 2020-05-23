Mayor Lumumba discusses Stay Safe Jackson Order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba does not end until June 3rd.
Hinds County still leads the state with coronavirus cases. As of Friday 855 cases and 24 deaths.
In our interview with Mayor Lumumba, we also ask for an update on the officer charged with exploitation of an underaged girl.
Within a few days of the curfew, Jackson police make 146 arrests, almost 3 dozen of those arrests for felonies. Officers seize 49 guns, 11 assault rifles and over 20 thousand dollars in cash.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Where we can find people, we said that the law enforcement will be making stops and issuing some of these citations. What they have discovered has been your know elements that are far more damaging and troubling.”
Mayor Lumumba says the Stay Safe Jackson Order is meant to keep coronavirus numbers down and to remind citizens we are not out of the woods.
“We’ve said that the number one measure of policing would be people’s personal responsibility. People’s willingness to adhere to, you know, these guidelines and saying, you know, look it’s just not safe for me or my family," Mayor Lumumba said.
Although Hinds County has the highest number of cases, Mayor Lumumba says the city is doing better than many other places in the state and across the country.
Mayor Lumumba said, “We have one of the lowest rates of both infections and deaths not only in the state of Mississippi but nationwide for a city our size.”
The Mayor also gives us an update on the arrest of officer Mark Coleman, a 24-year veteran who is accused of exploitation of a minor. Coleman has been arrested and charged in the case.
Mayor Lumumba said, “There are limited things that I can say about this because it involves a minor. So we are, you know, there’s a gag on anyone who has any association with the case as it should be when you’re talking about a minor. It is important that we find out that something has gone wrong, when we find out there’s a problem that we act immediately. From everything that I have been informed on, the Jackson Police Department did that.”
