Jackson couple livestreams intimate wedding ceremony amid coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced couples to postpone their wedding dates, but one Jackson couple decided to take a leap of faith and tie the knot.
The coronavirus outbreak didn’t stop Shuretta and Terrance Bell from saying ‘I do.’
“I shed some tears. A lot of tears,” said Terrance Bell
Most people are surrounded by friends and loved ones on their wedding day. Hugs are exchanged, and rooms are full but getting married during a worldwide pandemic looks a little different.
“Through this pandemic my fiance and I had to redo everything. We had to redo colors, our guest list, everything. We had to adjust our lives. But because of God and the love we have for each other we wanted to go through with it anyways," said Shuretta Bell.
“It was rough in the beginning but we managed to make it happen regardless of what’s going on.”
Joy, celebration and love filled up the walls inside Parkview Church of Christ in Jackson.
The couple tied the knot during an intimate wedding with close friends and family and even streamed it live for those who could not attend the ceremony.
“We are missing a lot of our friends and family today.The pictures and reception we had planned it’s nothing now. We will just go home and mingle with our 20 friends outside.”
Those in attendance practiced social distancing. The newlyweds say they decided to take a leap of faith and keep their wedding date.
“It is so important for us to have this weeding and not just go to the courthouse because the church is sacred and that is what I wanted to do. My fiance agrees so we decided to live it out and be happy as one.”
“Don’t let this pandemic stop you, just go with it.”
For the Bells, it wouldn’t have been a wedding to remember without their family’s full support.
“Family and friends support is so important and I am thankful I have friends here from Ohio and Texas. They all came here to share this day with us and I am thank God for them.”
