Hot & Steamy Memorial Day Weekend

Summer like heat and humidity for Memorial Day Weekend... Starting out warm and muggy this morning with temperatures near 70 along with areas of fog. The heat continues throughout the weekend as highs once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s each day; and due to the humidity it will feel even hotter. In terms of rain, expect isolated to scattered storms each day, capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. While we’re not expecting a washout, a few strong storms aren’t out of the question, although the overall severe threat is low. Have a safe holiday weekend!