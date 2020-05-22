Two Flowood business owners continue to support St. Jude

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have you heard the good news? We are sold out of tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! This year, you stepped up to the plate more than ever to help the children of St. Jude. WLBT had 11,000 tickets, more than ever before, which supplies $1.1 million to the research hospital.
And if you bought a ticket, you are eligible to win numerous prizes, including a $4,000 Visa gift card. This year it comes courtesy of a generous duo: Billy McKee, Broker at McKee Realty, and William Welch of William Welch II Law Firm.
The two Flowood business owners have been sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home for a number of years.
McKee says the good work of St. Jude benefits children around the world.
“Financially, it’s a huge burden lifted off the families. That’s what touches me. I like to help folks, and I know kids up there, the organization, what it is and what it does, it’s the best thing you can give money to in my opinion,” he says.
Welch believes the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is one of the best organizations you could support.
“St. Jude is an incredible organization. A great charity. They do the Lord’s work. I think they give these children their childhoods back, that cancer has robbed them of,” Welch tells us.
The St. Jude Dream Home is in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison County. Join us for the drawing for the home and other prizes on August 20.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.