Scott County stabbing victim declines to press charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old man who was stabbed at a Scott County party last weekend has told Sheriff’s Investigators that he doesn’t want to press charges.
The victim showed up at the bonfire party uninvited. He was stabbed in the chest and suffered a punctured lung, and spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Sheriff Mike Lee tells us he’s now out of the hospital, and he explained to investigators that both he and the man who stabbed him had both made a mistake.
Sheriff Lee says the victim assured them he had not been coerced into that statement.
The case will still be turned over to District Attorney Steven Kilgore to determine if charges need to be filed.
