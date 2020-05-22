New Reservoir Police Chief excited to take over ‘law enforcement melting pot’

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - “We do have to chase alligators,” said Lt. Trevell Dixon, laughing.
Dixon will only serve in his current position until June 30. As of July 1, he’s the next chief of Reservoir Police Department, a place he says is unlike many others.
“When you’re talking about Reservoir Police Department, it’s a unique agency," he said. "We go from doing things that city and county officers do to doing things you’d normally do at wildlife and fisheries. I like to call this the melting pot of law enforcement and it’s a great place to be.”
The 33-year-old Dixon, an 11-year law enforcement veteran, is the first African-American chief of RPD. He says he didn’t think about the racial aspect of that until it dawned on him that it could encourage someone else who might want to achieve their dreams.
“If that helps anybody, if that helps somebody growing up, one of the kids growing up in this next generation, I’m glad to be able to represent that,” he said.
Chief Perry Waggoner passes the torch after 14 years at the helm of the Reservoir Police. He says there's traveling and family time on the horizon for he and his wife.
“I’ve talked to some other officers who have retired,” he said, smiling. “They say it’s not so bad.”
He is comfortable that he’s leaving the agency in good hands.
“He just needs to be himself. He was a great lieutenant, he’ll be a great chief, and I know he’ll do well,” he said.
“I want to be here for the rest of my career," he said. "I’ve got 11 years in law enforcement and I pray that for the last 14 or last however they allow me to be here, I just want to be here. This is home.”
