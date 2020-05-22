New chief becomes first African-American to lead Reservoir Police

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Chief of the Reservoir Police Department Perry Waggener announced via Facebook that he will be retiring on June 30, 2020.
Waggener has served as Chief of the Reservoir Police for the past 14 years.
“It has been my pleasure to serve as Chief of the Reservoir Police for the past 14 years,” Waggener said. “It was my goal to enhance our response capability under my tenure and I think we have done just that.”
Waggener announced that he will be replaced by Chief Trevell Dixon. Dixon has worked for the Reservoir Police for seven years and has served as an officer, a Sergeant, and a Lieutenant/Assistant Chief.
Not only is he the new Chief of the Reservoir Police, but Trevell Dixon is the first African-American to lead the department.
In a phone interview, Dixon expressed his gratitude to serve as Chief. He says that his favorite aspect of the job is the ability to work with the community.
“The ability to come out here and to be able to work with the community and people is just a pleasant environment,” Dixon said. “We have served this community greatly since I’ve been here. I want to continue to push forward and continue to make sure that everyone that comes out here feels safe and feels welcomed.”
Dixon also expressed his sentiments on being the first African-American Chief of the Reservoir Police Department.
“Being able to make it to this level and being the first African-American to do that here, that’s something special to me,” Dixon said. “Hopefully, it gives somebody like me that extra push to want to get to that next level and [for them] to see [that] they’re able to make it; it is possible.”
