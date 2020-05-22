Hinds Co. buildings to reopen with employees returning to work starting Tuesday

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County will soon reopen their doors to the public after the forced shutdown by the coronavirus outbreak.
Supervisors held a news conference announcing the lifting of restrictions for residents and workers.
It will be somewhat of a return to the norm in this age of COVID-19, after the Memorial Day Holiday Monday.
Hinds County supervisors are working to curb the virus's spread as they resume operations by providing masks to all residents.
“Every person in Hinds County should and will now have access to a mask,” said HInds County Board President Robert Graham.
More than 155,000 KN95 masks will be free and distributed throughout the county’s nine municipalities. They were provided by FEMA, MEMA and the Governor’s office.
The masks are expected to go out to those living in the county sometime next week. The protective facial gear will also be supplied to inmates at the Hinds County Detention Center.
“It will be up to the mayors of those particular cities and towns to determine how the masks will be distributed to their citizens,” said District Two Supervisor David L. Archie.
Archie urges young people to wear the mask and take the pandemic seriously. He is also concerned about the homeless.
“We will work to make sure that Hinds County employees travel every municipality in this county to provide those that are living on the street with a mask,” said Archie.
Tuesday, all county buildings reopen to the public and masks will be required.
The county's more than 800 employees will return to work Tuesday and have to follow state and federal health guidelines.
“They will enter through the employee entrance,” said Hinds County Administrator Jennifer Riley Collins. “All employees will be required to wear masks. They will have their temperatures taken. All of these measures have been put in place, including plexiglass and other barriers”.
Officials say they are also expecting another shipment of masks for residents soon.
